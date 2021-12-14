Advertisement

Bullet pierces stolen car that struck vehicle & garage on getaway

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect accused of stealing a car Monday evening allegedly crashed it into a neighbor’s vehicle as well as their garage while fleeing. The car was later recovered, but not before a bullet was shot through it and ended up striking the door of a nearby home, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to police, it was a friend of the car’s owner who spotted the theft while it was still in progress, shortly after 5:30 p.m., in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive. He told investigators he started yelling at the suspect and saw the alleged thief drive into the other car and garage. As the suspect drove off, the man who witnessed it said he threw something at the fleeing vehicle.

Officers talked to the neighbor whose car and garage were damaged and they reported hearing a single gunshot at the time, the police report continued.

When the stolen car was later recovered, near the intersection of McDivitt Road and Todd Drive, investigators reportedly found a hole in the front driver’s side that is believed to have been caused by a bullet that pierced the glass, went through the passenger side door, and lodged in the door of nearby home.

After the car was located, officers began to comb the area for him and brought in a K-9 unit to assist in the search; however, it proved unsuccessful and the suspects were not found.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
1 dead, 5 hurt after Town of Beloit dispute escalates to shooting

Latest News

UW-Madison pauses worker vaccine mandate, cites federal court ruling
One injured in Janesville stabbing
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
Name released of teen killed in Town of Beloit shooting
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
All animals appear safe after fire at Baraboo Zoo
Ochsner Park enclosure burns down, all animals safe