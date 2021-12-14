Bullet pierces stolen car that struck vehicle & garage on getaway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect accused of stealing a car Monday evening allegedly crashed it into a neighbor’s vehicle as well as their garage while fleeing. The car was later recovered, but not before a bullet was shot through it and ended up striking the door of a nearby home, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to police, it was a friend of the car’s owner who spotted the theft while it was still in progress, shortly after 5:30 p.m., in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive. He told investigators he started yelling at the suspect and saw the alleged thief drive into the other car and garage. As the suspect drove off, the man who witnessed it said he threw something at the fleeing vehicle.

Officers talked to the neighbor whose car and garage were damaged and they reported hearing a single gunshot at the time, the police report continued.

When the stolen car was later recovered, near the intersection of McDivitt Road and Todd Drive, investigators reportedly found a hole in the front driver’s side that is believed to have been caused by a bullet that pierced the glass, went through the passenger side door, and lodged in the door of nearby home.

After the car was located, officers began to comb the area for him and brought in a K-9 unit to assist in the search; however, it proved unsuccessful and the suspects were not found.

