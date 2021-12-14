Advertisement

Dane Co. residents weigh in on mask mandate

By Nick Viviani and Colton Molesky
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 180 people gathered in the small Town of Berry to share their thoughts on Dane County’s mask mandate.

Last week, Supervisors Tim Rockwell and Jeff Weigand, of Sun Prairie and Marshall, respectively, invited community members to the Town of Berry’s town hall to share their thoughts. They described the event as the first time Dane Co. residents could weigh in on the mandate, which health officials say helps stem the spread of COVID-19.

“This mask mandate has been in place for many, many months and it’s high past time that people have a voice in this process and whether you’re in favor of masks or opposed to them, we need to hear from constituents,” said Weigend.

Some residents raised concerns about masks in schools, while others said the mandate was tearing at the friendly reputation of the Madison area. The majority of those who spoke took issue with the mask-mandate, not mask-wearing.

“I support the people who want to mask, that’s fine with me, but I don’t want to mask,” said one resident.

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended into the new year the mask requirement two weeks ago, despite prior indications that the mandate would be allowed to expire soon after Thanksgiving. The latest emergency order pushed the end date for the mask requirement to January 3; however, a slight change allowed people in enclosed spaces to go without one if they are fully vaccinated.

County health officials pointed to the rising number of cases in Dane Co. and the sharply increasing spread of the virus as reasons for the about face. At the time the extension was announced, on Nov. 23, Director Janel Heinrich noted cases had nearly doubled in the previous three weeks and the infection rate had reached an all-time high.

Health officials did note those levels remained lower in Dane Co. than other parts of the state, crediting both the mask mandate and the county’s high vaccination rate.

Rockwell and Weigand, however, allege the county does not share statistics with the public on the effectiveness of mask mandates nor at what infection levels the county would consider lifting the mandate, despite the previous indication from PHMDC that if levels remained where they were in October that the mandate would already be over.

The pair also expressed concern for what they describe as the societal impact of a long-standing face covering mandate – although they do not go further in depth into those effects.

