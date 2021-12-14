Advertisement

First Alert Day Wednesday

Record High Temperatures
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -First Alert Day Issued Wednesday-Thursday

High Wind Warning Issued Wednesday

An unprecedented stretch of weather will carry us through the middle of the week. Cloudy skies expected tonight with a late shower possible. Overnight lows will slip off a few degrees and then climb to around 50 by daybreak Wednesday. This is as a warm front moves through the area. It will bring record warm temperatures during the day into the lower and middle 60s. An isolated shower is possible during the day as winds start to pick up to 20-30 mph.

A cold front approaches Wednesday night. Everyone stands the chance of thunderstorms, but there is also a chance of an isolated strong or severe storm. Behind the storms, strong damaging winds will develop in the 50-60 mph range as temperatures slide into the 30s by early Thursday. These winds have the potential to bring down trees and power lines.

Gusty winds remain Thursday as colder air rushes in and temperatures fall through the 30s. Calmer weather to end the week ahead of a weak disturbance Saturday. This will bring a few flurries to the area.

