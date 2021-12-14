Advertisement

Jason Aldean set to headline Summerfest 2022

FILE - This April 7, 2019 file photo shows Jason Aldean performing at the 54th annual Academy...
FILE - This April 7, 2019 file photo shows Jason Aldean performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Country music star Jason Aldean is set to headline Milwaukee’s Summerfest next year on the music festival’s first day.

Organizers announced Monday that Aldean, along with country singer Gabby Barrett, will play at the American Family Amphitheater on June 23, 2022.

Jason Aldean is a three-time Academy of Country Music “Entertainer of the Year.” His ninth studio album, 9, debuted at the top spot of Billboard’s Country Albums Chart.

Summerfest organizers also noted Aldean’s seven previous studio albums have all been certified as Platinum, gaining 15 billions streams and more than 20 million albums sold.

The festival will take place over the course of three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, of 2022.

Future attendees can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 on Summerfest’s website, on Ticketmaster and in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
15 Days to the 25th
15 days to the 25th
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
1 dead, 5 hurt after Town of Beloit dispute escalates to shooting

Latest News

Dane Co. residents, supervisors share opinions on county mask mandate
Dane Co. residents, supervisors share opinions on county mask mandate
Diana Austin was last seen driving a white 2000 Chevrolet S-10.
80-year-old Markesan woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
Attorney General Josh Stein works to improve extreme sexual assault rape kit backlog.
New sexual assault kit laws give power and control back to survivors
warm weather
Bad news for anglers is good news for golfers: Unseasonably warm weather impacts outdoor activities