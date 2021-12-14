Jason Aldean set to headline Summerfest 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Country music star Jason Aldean is set to headline Milwaukee’s Summerfest next year on the music festival’s first day.

Organizers announced Monday that Aldean, along with country singer Gabby Barrett, will play at the American Family Amphitheater on June 23, 2022.

Jason Aldean is a three-time Academy of Country Music “Entertainer of the Year.” His ninth studio album, 9, debuted at the top spot of Billboard’s Country Albums Chart.

Summerfest organizers also noted Aldean’s seven previous studio albums have all been certified as Platinum, gaining 15 billions streams and more than 20 million albums sold.

The festival will take place over the course of three weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9, of 2022.

Future attendees can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 on Summerfest’s website, on Ticketmaster and in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

