Lanes on I-39 SB near US 151 closed after semi-crash

Wisconsin DOT reports the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on I-39 SB near the ramp to US 151 SB are closed due to a crash involving two semi-trucks, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Wisconsin DOT reports the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

State Patrol says crews are working on cleaning up the debris, but did not say how long the lanes will be closed.

