LGBTQ activist, former Dane Co. supervisor Dick Wagner dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Longtime LGBTQ activist and groundbreaking Dane Co. supervisor Dick Wagner has died, prompting tributes from many community leaders, including Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, recounting his legacy and the impact he had. He was 78.

Baldwin called him a “deeply inspiring person” who served as a role model and became a lifelong friend of hers. She credited him with helping inspire her to enter public service and providing her with the encouragement “to walk the path he paved.”

“Dick lived a life that showed to all of us that history only moves in one direction: Forward. For that, I am forever grateful,” Baldwin wrote, adding that he showed her and others growing up in Wisconsin that they were not alone.

Wagner served the county board representing the sixth district, covering the near east side of Madison, from 1980-1994, and chaired it for five of them – 1988-1992. As the county’s first openly gay board member, Wagner was a trail blazer and a mentor for many,” Rhodes-Conway recounted.

Even though he left the board more than a quarter-century ago, she noted Wagner did not stop giving back to the community, serving on several Madison boards, including most recently the expansion of Olbrich Gardens.

Rhodes-Conway went on to describe Wagner as a respected historian, citing his two books on LGBTQ history in Wisconsin – We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History and Coming Out, Moving Forward: Wisconsin’s Recent Gay History - which she said would “ensur(e) our stories will be told for years to come.

“Most importantly he was a kind and generous man who treated everyone with respect and dignity. His loss will be felt for many years,” she said.

Beyond Dane Co., Wagner was also appointed by Gov. Tony Earl as one of the co-chair’s to the Governor’s Council on Lesbian and Gay Issues, which was the first council of its kind in the country.

“No one loved Dane County and Madison more than Dick Wagner, and no one in history made a larger impact in our in civic life,” a longtime friend Mark Webster recalled.

Funeral services for Wagner have not been set.

