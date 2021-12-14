Advertisement

Madison shuts down Paisan’s building again, occupancy violation alleged

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison is again temporarily shutting down a downtown building after its owner allegedly failed to comply with occupancy conditions instated after its last shutdown.

The City noted Tuesday that the building which housed an office and the restaurant Paisan’s will require an inspection and to be vacated fully.

The building at 131 West Wilson Street temporarily shut down on Sept. 10 over structural concerns. The City explained that it worked with the building owner in order to create and install safety measures going forward.

The building was reopened in mid-October.

City staff say they notified the owner of the building earlier this month that an inspection and monitoring reports that certify the continued safety of the building were not submitted.

In the letter submitted to the property owner, it states they did submit inspection reports from Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 12.

A contractor told city staff that an inspection occurred on Nov. 19, but no documentation was submitted.

Plan Review and Inspection Supervisor Kyle Bunnow also stated that he received notification from the monitoring contractor that inspections of the site were being discontinued due to a dispute over payment.

