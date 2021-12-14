Advertisement

Madison YouTuber represents Wisconsin in national campaign

By Erin Sullivan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison YouTuber has been selected to represent Wisconsin in a national campaign, thanks to the influence her growing channel has had on her community.

Beatrice Naujalyte runs a channel called “The Bliss Bean” where she talks about planning tips and daily habits that have helped her become more productive in school and life.

She was recently selected to be a part of “The United States of YouTube” which is a guide to some of YouTube’s most successful and creative bloggers and businesses.

Beatrice has 262,000 subscribers, with videos on college, studying abroad, mindfulness and organization.

