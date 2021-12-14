Advertisement

Name released of teen killed in Town of Beloit shooting

Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and injured five more.(WMTV/Gabriella Rusk)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Rockford teen who died following a Town of Beloit shooting last Thursday that left five others injured.

The 17-year-old, who was identified as Byron Broomfield, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which happened around 6 p.m. that evening, in the 1900 block of Porter Ave.

The medical examiner added that its preliminary investigation indicates that Broomfield died from homicidal firearm-related trauma, and his death remains under investigation by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office as well as the medical examiner’s office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its deputies, along with officers from the Town of Beloit Police Dept. and City of Beloit Police Dept. all converged on Porter Ave. after receiving a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found three gunshot victims, one of whom was Broomfield.

While investigators were still at the scene, three other individuals arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. None of the names of those wounded were released. However, the Sheriff’s Office noted that all the victims, including Broomfield, ranged in age from 17-23 years old.

Shortly after the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office reported that its preliminary investigation found all six of the individuals were gathered in a detached garage of a home when a dispute erupted that eventually escalated to gunfire. At the time, investigators said they were not sure what led to the confrontation.

