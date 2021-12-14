Advertisement

One in 10 Wisconsin children ages 5-11 complete COVID-19 vaccine series

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the one year mark of COVID-19 vaccines being administered to Wisconsinites, health officials unveiled the official numbers Tuesday for children ages 5-11.

The Department of Health Services announced on Nov. 3 that it would be backing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.

As of Tuesday, DHS notes 18% of children ages 5-11 have received their first COVID-19 shot and more than 1 in 10 Wisconsin children in this age group have completed their vaccine series.

These new additions to the COVID-19 dashboard bring the overall vaccination rate in Wisconsin up to 61.1% for residents with at least one dose and 57.4% of residents with a completed series.

Dane County remains the leader of the state with the highest percentage of its residents vaccinated. Three-quarters of Dane County has completed their vaccine series and 79.4% has received at least one dose.

In Dane County, 45.4% of children ages 5-11 have received their first COVID-19 shot and just over 31% have completed their two-shot sequence.

So far this week, DHS reports 801 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents. There have been more than 6.7 million given out in the past year of vaccinations.

COVID-19 cases roll in

DHS confirms 3,847 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state ever reported up to 923,968.

If the state’s seven-day rolling average stays on pace at its current number, 3,659, it will take Wisconsin just under three weeks to reach one million total cases.

Thirty-eight people with COVID-19 have died, DHS reports Tuesday. There have been 9,431 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight

Latest News

SSM Health, MMSD will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 5-11
Dane Co. residents weigh in on mask mandate
Delta COVID-19 variant overwhelms all other strains as Omicron is also identified
MCM to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic