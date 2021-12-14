One injured in Janesville stabbing

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old man is recovering Tuesday after an early morning stabbing sent him to a Janesville hospital.

The victim arrived around 3:30 a.m. at Mercy Hospital, whose staff alerted the Janesville Police Dept. to the incident. The man, whose name was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred in the 400 block of N. Walnut St., and someone the victim knew took him to the hospital. They did not release any other details about what may have led to the incident.

Its investigation is active and ongoing, police added. They are asking anyone with information about it to call police at 608-755-3100, Crime Stoppers at 608-456-3636, or via the P3 Tips app.

