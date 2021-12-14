The Salvation Army of Dane Co. works to raise over $315k in Red Kettle Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Dane County is still working to raise more than half of its goal for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign, the agency stated Tuesday.

The Salvation Army of Dane County launched its campaign in November with the goal of raising $525,000.

The nonprofit noted it has nine days left of its campaign, with $316,650 to go to meet their goal.

The Salvation Army noted this is its largest fundraiser of the year and the Red Kettle Campaign helps fund its programming year-round. These services include emergency shelter for Dane County women and families, disaster relief efforts and community center programming.

In order to make it happen, The Salvation Army noted it will need to raise $35,000 per day.

Here’s how to donate, for those who are interested:

Ring Bells: The Salvation Army of Dane Co. noted without volunteers at the kettle, donations cannot be accepted. Volunteers can take a shift at their local grocery or convenience store in order to give back with their time. Donate at a kettle: If you see a Red Kettle across Dane Co., the nonprofit encourages people to throw in an extra dollar or two to help support programming. Donate online: Those looking to donate online can visit the Virtual Red Kettle website.

