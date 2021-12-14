Advertisement

SSM Health, MMSD will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 5-11

(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Metropolitan School District announced Tuesday that it will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics across its elementary schools to immunize its littlest learners.

Children ages 5-11 will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at clinics throughout December and into early January.

SSM Health, who is partnering with MMSD for the clinics, noted the district worked with its schools to identify the areas where vaccines are less readily accessible. Schools also surveyed parents to determine their interest in the vaccinations for their children.

Families are asked to schedule their vaccination in advance. Second doses will be administered at each location 21 days after the first day of the clinic.

Clinics will be held on the following dates and at these locations:

  • Lincoln and Midvale Elementary Schools
    • Tuesday, Dec. 14 beginning at 1:30 p.m.
  • Anana, Orchard Ridge, and Heugel Elementary Schools
    • Thursday, Dec. 16 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
  • Nuestro Mundo Elementary:
    • Friday, Dec. 17 beginning at 7:30 a.m.
  • Kennedy Elementary:
    • Tuesday, January 11, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m. **This event will also be open to families staying at the Salvation Army shelter in Madison
  • Lindbergh Elementary:
    • Friday, January 14, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m.
  • Hawthorne, Sandburg, and Emerson Elementary Schools:
    • Thursday, January 20, 2020 beginning at 3 p.m.

SSM Health has partnered with several area school districts and administered around 7,500 doses of vaccines for school aged children.

