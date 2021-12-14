Suspect strikes man with bat outside Madison convenience store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument inside a Madison convenience store Monday evening spilled outside and turned more violent when one of the men involved allegedly struck the other with a baseball bat, the police department reported.

According to police, the men were at the Kwik Trip, in the 400 block of N. Third Street, around 5:30 p.m. when they starting arguing, spurring one of them to ask the clerk to call 911.

After that, they went outside where the suspect took a swing at the other man’s head with the bat, the report continued. It ended up striking the victim’s hand and knocking him to the ground.

Kwik Trip employees were able to intervene at that point, separate the two and take away the bat. The suspect then fled on a bicycle. The victim, who had minor hand and knee injuries, said he did not know the suspect before the incident.

Police have not located the suspect at this time.

