SUV strikes Sun Prairie SSM Health building

A driver who was parked outside of a Sun Prairie medical clinic suffered minor injuries Tuesday...
A driver who was parked outside of a Sun Prairie medical clinic suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when their car hopped over the curb and struck the building.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver who was parked outside of a Sun Prairie medical clinic suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when their car hopped over the curb and struck the building.

The SSM Health Dean Medical Group building was briefly evacuated after the crash, which happened shortly after 9 a.m., as firefighters checked to ensure the collision did not cause a gas leak.

They did not locate one and staff was allowed to return to work and patients were allowed in. A spokesperson for SSM Health said the incident caused them to stop seeing patients for about 90 minutes after the vehicle hit the building.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, the SUV’s driver was already out of the vehicle and was being treated by the clinic’s staff. The driver, whose name was not released, was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators estimated the crash caused around $20,000 in damages to the building.

