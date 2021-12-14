Advertisement

Three accused of stealing recently delivered packages in Waunakee

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Waunakee Police Department officers and neighboring agencies thwarted the work of three suspects Tuesday morning who allegedly stole packages that had been recently delivered ahead of the holidays.

According to the Waunakee Police Department, a suspicious vehicle was reported around 10:50 a.m. in the Woodbridge Trail area.

An officer found the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop after allegedly seeing it commit a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle eventually stopped in a parking lot on West River Road and three suspects fled from the car on foot.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department assisted Waunakee officers in taking all three suspects, who were not identified, into custody.

They were taken to the Dane County Jail and are accused of two counts of theft-party to a crime and resisting/obstructing an officer. One suspect was also booked on a bail jumping charge.

The Waunakee Police Department is still investigating this incident.

