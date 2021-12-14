Advertisement

Two drivers hospitalized after Green Lake Co. crash

Two people were injured in a crash Monday morning when one person’s vehicle crossed a Green...
Two people were injured in a crash Monday morning when one person’s vehicle crossed a Green Lake County roadway and collided with another vehicle, authorities report.(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash Monday morning when one person’s vehicle crossed a Green Lake County road’s center line and collided with another vehicle.

Multiple callers told the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s E911 Communications Center around 8 a.m. that there as a crash between two vehicles with significant injuries on County Highway F, east of County Highway D, in the Town of Seneca.

Officers, including those from the Berlin Police Department, arrived on scene about five minutes after the initial calls came in.

Authorities determined the driver of one vehicle was going eastbound on County Highway F when they crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driving westbound. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

EMS officials transported both individuals, with one being taken by helicopter for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not list the conditions of the two people involved.

The Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Berlin EMS, Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police Department and Theda Star all assisted at the scene.

Two people were injured in a crash Monday morning when one person’s vehicle crossed a Green...
Two people were injured in a crash Monday morning when one person’s vehicle crossed a Green Lake County roadway and collided with another vehicle.(Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight

Latest News

Strong winds and severe storms possible.
Damaging Winds Possible Wednesday
Medical Lawsuits
Lawsuits for unpaid medical bills are up in Wisconsin; what to do if you’re sued
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin
UW Health & Dean Health Plan partner with Second Harvest Foodbank to fight nutrition insecurity
Dairy-brand Kemps is stepping in to help fill the gaps and provide much-needed nourishment for...
Kemps set to donate 100,000 shelf-stable milk packs to Wisconsin food banks
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center