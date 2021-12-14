Two drivers hospitalized after Green Lake Co. crash

TOWN OF SENECA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash Monday morning when one person’s vehicle crossed a Green Lake County road’s center line and collided with another vehicle.

Multiple callers told the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s E911 Communications Center around 8 a.m. that there as a crash between two vehicles with significant injuries on County Highway F, east of County Highway D, in the Town of Seneca.

Officers, including those from the Berlin Police Department, arrived on scene about five minutes after the initial calls came in.

Authorities determined the driver of one vehicle was going eastbound on County Highway F when they crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driving westbound. Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles.

EMS officials transported both individuals, with one being taken by helicopter for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not list the conditions of the two people involved.

The Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Berlin EMS, Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Police Department and Theda Star all assisted at the scene.

Two people were injured in a crash Monday morning when one person’s vehicle crossed a Green Lake County roadway and collided with another vehicle. (Green Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.