Verizon’s Gadget Guru shares tech gift ideas for the holidays

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the holidays are quickly approaching, our anchor Leigh Mills sat down with Verizon’s Gadget Guru Steve Van Dinter to show off five last-minute gift ideas perfect for any technology lover.

First up on the list: the Lexon Oblio UV Sanitizer and Wireless Charger. Retailing at $79.99, the device not only charges any mobile device, but within just 30 minutes also uses UV light to kill all the bacteria it might have collected, Van Dinter explained.

The next gadget on the list is the Google Nest Hello Doorbell. The doorbell, which Van Dinter said is a great gift idea for travelers, retails at $179.99 and keeps track of any activity happening at the door which syncs up directly with a smart phone app.

In terms of phones, Van Dinter recommended the Google Pixel 6. The coolest thing about it, he said, is the camera and its editing capabilities.

For the music lover, Van Dinter suggested the Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro Portable Bluetooth speaker, which costs $39.99 The speaker lasts up to 15 hours in a battery charge, and is waterproof, sandproof, dustproof. Plus, up to 100 different speakers can be wirelessly connected, he added.

Lastly, Van Dinter said there is a quiz available on Verizon’s website to identify what types of gifts are best for each type of person. The quiz is available at Verizon.com/HolidayQuiz.

For more information on holiday tech, visit Verizon.com/Deals.

