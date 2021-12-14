Advertisement

WMTV offers exclusive presale code for Harry Potter Film Concert Series tickets

(Source: Overture Center)
(Source: Overture Center)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to the Overture Center for the Arts with “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” WMTV is proud to serve as the official media sponsor and bring you an exclusive code before they go on sale Friday.

The Madison Symphony Orchestra will perform the magical score from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire while the film plays in the background on a 40-foot screen.

Muggles, half-bloods and wizards alike seeking to take in the harrowing scenes will just need to enter promo code BROOM on the Overture Center’s website.

Justin Freer, president of CineConcerts and producer/conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, described it as an “unforgettable event.”

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” Freer said. “It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen.”

The film’s score, composed by Patrick Doyle, won both the International Film Music Critics AWARD (IFMCA) and ASCAP Film and Television Music Award.

In the “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” film, Harry Potter is mysteriously entered into the Triwizard Tournament to compete against three other wizard schools. He must face a dragon, water demons and an enchanted maze before finding himself in the hands of his worst enemy, Lord Voldemort.

