$2.3 million raised for charity at 2021 PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship returned in 2021 and raised $2.3 million for charity, American Family Insurance announced Wednesday.

About half of the 2021 proceeds will be distributed to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. Additionally, 124 primarily local charities will share the remaining $1.15 million in varying amounts.

“The American Family Insurance Championship continues to raise the bar as one of the top tournaments on our Tour, most notably in their passion and commitment to charitable giving within the Madison-area community,” PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady said.

Since the inaugural event began in 2016, $12,579,000 has been distributed through 560 charitable grants, American Family Insurance said. Though last year’s tournament and other related events were canceled due to safety and health protocols implemented in response to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, $2.8 million was donated by fans, sponsors, PGA Tour Champions and others.

“Though we weren’t able to have every event associated with the Championship this year, we were certainly excited to be back playing at University Ridge, joined by the fans, sponsors and the PGA TOUR who have provided such incredible support since 2016,” Steve and Nicki Stricker said. “We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to be part of this wonderful community event and to assist worthwhile charitable organizations.”

