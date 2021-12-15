ALERT DAY: High winds & strong storms tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is NOT experiencing a typical mid-December. Historic warmth is coupled with a potential severe weather outbreak just off to our West. As we head into Wednesday night you’ll need to keep the wind & storms in mind.

A First Alert Day has been declared from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning. A High Wind Warning spans this entire time period. Strong to severe storms will arrive late this evening - before midnight.

As of Wednesday afternoon, winds had begun picking up out of the south and southwest. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s. The warmth is historic for much of the Midwest and right here in southern Wisconsin. Madison will break today’s high record.

A powerful storm system was gaining momentum in the central plains and will move northward this evening. Gusty winds will spread into southern Wisconsin tonight. A line of strong showers & storms will bring severe weather to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Those storms arrive to the Mississippi River around 8-8:30 p.m. These storms carry the potential for very high winds, a few isolated tornadoes, and hail. The storms will be weakening as they push across the NBC15 viewing area, but the winds will NOT subside. Storms arrive into Madison around 10-11 p.m.

Outdoor furniture & decorations should be tightly secured, if not brought inside. Scattered to widespread wind damage is possible tonight.

Colder air spills into the region tomorrow. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s - near 40°. Winds will remain gusty through the morning hours and subside tomorrow evening.

A period of cloudy, yet calm weather follows for this weekend and next week. A few flurries are possible on Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 20s - lower 30s.

