Alliant Energy urges caution ahead of severe weather threat

(KCRG)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy is urging the public to take precautions ahead of possible power outages and severe weather.

According to Tony Palese, Senior Communications Partner at Alliant Energy, the community should be aware of their surroundings and avoid any of the down powerlines they might encounter.

“If power does go out, we just ask that residents be patient and give the crews the time and space they need to safely get power restored,” Palese said.

Alliant Energy’s top priority is providing safe and reliable energy that communities rely on, Palese said. Though they hope to never see a major storm impact the communities they serve, Palese said, Alliant Energy crews are trained and prepared to respond safely to any outages that might occur.

