Baraboo police searching for missing woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo Police Dept. is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a woman who has not been seen since early Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the police department indicated a check welfare report was filed for Heidi Nehls, who was last seen leaving her home in her vehicle on Monday. Authorities added they do not know where she was headed at the time.

Investigators noted that they do not suspect foul play in her disappearance, however her family and friends are concerned about her well being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Baraboo Police Dept. at 608-355-2720.

