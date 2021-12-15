Advertisement

Brat Fest to return to Willow Island for 40th anniversary

Due to local health department and public health orders and recommendations, the festival was unable to take place in 2020 and 2021, however; alternative celebrations took place,
The Brat Fest
The Brat Fest(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years, the World’s Largest Brat Fest is returning to Willow Island at the Alliant Energy center over Memorial Day Weekend, Brat Fest announced Wednesday.

Over 70 local and Midwest entertainers will be performing at the 40th anniversary celebrations. Wisconsin’s largest volleyball tournaments, Hot Dog Jog, Kid Zone, Sports Zone, Farm Zone/Petting Zoo, and other festivities will also return.

Due to local health department and public health orders and recommendations, the festival was unable to take place in 2020 and 2021, however; alternative celebrations were held, Brat Fest said.

In 2020, a Virtual Brat Fest was organized, and participants were able to make a monetary donation when purchasing virtual brats. A silent auction was also held later in the year and raised over $100,000.

In 2021, over 180 bars and restaurants across Dane County participated in Build Your Own Brat Fest and served Brat Fest brats over Memorial Day Weekend. Over $50,000 was raised for charities during the event.

This year’s celebration will follow all local health department and public health orders and recommendations, Brat Fest said.

