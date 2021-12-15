Advertisement

DHS: Youngest & oldest have biggest gaps in unvaxxed/vaxxed infection rates

The 7-day death rate hit the highest point since January.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether or not someone is vaccinated appears to make the biggest difference for the state’s youngest and oldest residents.

New data from the Dept. of Health Services breaks down the difference in COVID-19 infection rates by age groups for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and find the biggest gaps among those under 18 and over 55 years old.

Parsing the numbers even further, those who are unvaccinated and in the 12-15 age group or the over 65 age groups are more than six times more likely to contract the virus. The next largest gaps are among the 16 and 17-year-old group and those who are between 55-64 years old. For both groups, the ratio between unvaccinated and vaccinated is 4:1.

Across all age groups, unvaccinated Wisconsinites are 2.7 times more likely to catch COVID-19 compared to those who completed their series and waited the subsequent two weeks to be considered vaccinated.

That gap explodes, however, when comparing the more severe outcomes of contracting the virus, DHS data show. Unvaccinated people are more than 12 times more likely to die because of the virus than vaccinated individuals, while the chances the former group end up the hospital is 10 times higher.

DHS noted these comparisons, except for the ones based on individual age groups, are age-adjusted which the agency explains “allow(s) populations to be compared directly when the age distribution of who most commonly gets the disease, or seriously sick from the disease.”

DHS numbers also found the number of new cases across the state was back over the 4,000 mark with 4,052 more people diagnosed with the virus, as the seven-day rolling average creeps back towards the 2021 high set just a week ago.

The latest update pushes the total number of cases diagnosed at 928,112 since the pandemic began.

While the seven-day rolling average for new cases nears the year’s high, the rolling average for deaths has surpassed it after 33 new deaths were recorded on Thursday.. On average, 23 people died per day over the past week, the highest number since late January.

