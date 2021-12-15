Don’t believe the rumors of a threat at Dodgeville high school, district says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials in the Dodgeville School District want people to ignore social media chatter about a lock down at the high school spurred by a supposed threat.

In a Facebook post, they dispelled the rumors and District Administrator Paul Weber said directly, “This is not true… (n)o student has been, or currently is in danger, at any of our schools.”

The officials did note that student movement was limited for a period of time but added that classes and activities went on as usual. Everything has since returned to normal, Weber wrote.

Families of high school students should expect a follow up email with more information, he continued.

