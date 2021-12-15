Advertisement

Former Rock Co. deputy sheriff faces 10 child sex assault or abuse charges

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time Rock Co. deputy sheriff faces a slew of child sexual assault and abuse charges that prosecutors allege happened over a period of seven years.

On Wednesday, the state Dept. of Justice announced 10 charges against Gary A. Huber. The 34-year-old Huber was arrested two days ago in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Prosecutors noted that Huber served as deputy sheriff from August 2016 through July 2021. According to the Dept. of Justice, he stepped down over the summer to avoid an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

The statement announcing the charges against Huber allege the crimes happened over a seven-year stretch, from 2010 to 2016. It listed the charges as:

  • First-degree child sexual assault – sexual contact with a child under age 13,
  • Repeated sexual assault of a child,
  • Child enticement- three counts,
  • Causing a child under age 13 to view/listen to sexual activity -two counts, and
  • Exposing genitals, pubic area, or intimate part – three counts

The criminal investigation by the Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the allegations is asked to call the against at 608-266-1621 or email report@doj.state.wi.us.

