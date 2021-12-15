Advertisement

Giannis enters NBA health and safety protocols, out for Pacers game

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Tuesday, according to league records.

He will be out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ match Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Khris Middleton is also listed as questionable as he suffers with a hyperextended left knee.

The NBA’s health protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or receive two negative tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another MVP caliber season, averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

The Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics Monday night 117-103. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee a night after posting his 26th career triple-double in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
The Madison Police Dept. released this surveillance image asking the public if they recognize...
Police: Suspect turns himself in after alleged theft at Madison grocery store
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers donate $270K to victims of Waukesha Parade tragedy
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of the team's NBA...
Tatum scores 42, carries Celtics past Bucks 117-103
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown catch with Marquez Valdes-Scantling...
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
UW TEAMS UP WITH NFL ON RESEARCH DESIGNED TO REDUCE HEAD INJURIES IN ATHLETES
UW partners with the NFL to research sport-related concussions