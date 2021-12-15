Advertisement

High Wind Warning

Now Is The Time To Prepare
Where Is Winter
Where Is Winter(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

First Alert Day Issued Wednesday-Thursday

High Wind Warning Issued Wednesday

An unprecedented stretch of weather will carry us through the middle of the week. Foggy conditions this morning as a warm front moves through the area. It will bring record warm temperatures during the day into the lower and middle 60s. An isolated shower is possible during the day as winds start to pick up to 20-30 mph.

A cold front approaches Wednesday night. Everyone stands the chance of thunderstorms, but there is also a chance of an isolated strong or severe storm. Behind the storms, strong damaging winds will develop in the 55-65 mph range as temperatures slide into the 30s by early Thursday. These winds have the potential to bring down trees and powerlines.

Gusty winds remain Thursday as colder air rushes in, and temperatures fall through the 30s. Calmer weather to end the week ahead of a weak disturbance Saturday. This will bring a few flurries to the area.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center
No.4 Wisconsin defeats No. 13 UCLA in the regional semifinal of the 2021 Division 1 women's...
Wisconsin volleyball defeats UCLA, advances to face Minnesota in Elite Eight
Authorities investigate a Town of Beloit shooting the previous night that killed one person and...
1 dead, 5 hurt after Town of Beloit dispute escalates to shooting

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day Wednesday
Record Warmth
Record Warmth Possible This Week
Packers Forecast
Calm Start To Week
Snow Totals
Calmer Stretch Ahead