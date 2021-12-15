Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people have died following a Tuesday morning crash on Cottage Grove Road in Madison. A local restaurant owner says two of the people killed in the crash dined at his business right before the crash.

Vasko Zyteja, the owner of Dairyland Family Restaurant, says a couple was in the restaurant before the crash.

Zyteja says the husband and wife were regulars, coming in multiple times a week for breakfast for over a decade. Typically, the husband would come in alone on the weekdays, accompanied by his wife on Sundays after church. Tuesday morning, both came in for breakfast, sharing holiday pleasantries with Zyteja before leaving.

Moments later, the family restaurant owner heard what he called a boom. He realizes he served the couple their final meal and was the last to speak to them before the crash.

“It feels... I don’t know how to describe the feeling; I was the last one to talk with them,” said Zyteja.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash around 9:20 a.m., very soon after it happened, and quickly saw how many people were hurt and the extent of their injuries.

Multiple units, including four ambulances and three engines, were called to help free the passengers from the vehicles and provide emergency care.

The MPD has yet to release information about the cause of the crash or any information about those involved.

Cottage Grove Road remained closed at South Stoughton Road until after 2 p.m. while members of the Madison Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol investigate.

