Mike’s Miracle Minutes: Come to the table and help us raise 5 Million Meals!

Share Your Holidays 2021
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 Share Your Holidays’ biggest day gets underway Wednesday.

It’s a day packed with volunteers sorting donations and taking your calls - especially during those extra special Mike’s Miracle Minutes - as we strive to raise five million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

You can help reach that goal with a donation here. Don’t forget every $10 provides up to 25 meals!

Share Your Holidays: Come to the Table
Mike’s Miracle Minutes

As usual, your donations could mean even more during the Mike’s Miracle Minutes. Thanks to all of our Mike’s Miracle Minute sponsors the first $350,000 raised online and by phone on Wednesday will be matched.

These times are in honor of NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney, who created NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996 to create an food campaign to eliminate hunger. He passed away in 2006, but his vision continues today.

There will be 26 of them throughout the day and you can see all of the times listed below.

From 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m., people can call toll-free at 844-8-HUNGER (844-848-6437).

Mike’s Miracle MinuteCompany
6:00 a.m.TDS Intern Associate Resource Group
6:40 a.m.Wollersheim Winery & Distillery
7:25 a.m.Hormel Natural Choice
7:55 a.m.HSN & Cap Specialty Insurance
8:25 a.m.Chase Bank
8:55 a.m.The Norman Fletchall Team at RBC Wealth Management
9:58 a.m.Bob’s Discount Furniture
10:25 a.m.OfficeSupply.com
11 a.m.Werndli Charitable Fund
11:15 a.m.Automotion Components, Inc.
11:58 a.m.TASC
12:58 p.m.Hupy & Abraham
1:21 p.m.Clasen Quality Chocolate
1:58 p.m.JOH & The Munz Corporation
2:58 p.m.Baker Tilly
4 p.m.Members of Temple Beth El
4:15 p.m.Spherion Staffing
4:40 p.m.Rural Mutual Insurance
5 p.m.Werndli Charitible Trust Fund & Triumph Wealth Management LLC
5:15 p.m.Capitol Bank
6 p.m.Chase Bierman of CBRE
6:15 p.m.The Widen Family Foundation
6:58 p.m.Exact Sciences
7:44 p.m.Burger Night Out
9 p.m.Dave Jones, Inc.
10 p.m.SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital

