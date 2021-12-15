A Milton school switches to virtual after dozens of kids test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milton intermediate school will switch to virtual learning after nearly two dozen students and staff tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to the students who contracted the virus, almost a hundred more are quarantining because of their close contact with the infected individuals.

Northside Intermediate School will make the switch starting Thursday, the district announced in a letter to families. Students will receive iPads at the end of the day to assist with the virtual learning. Families of students who are not in attendance can make arrangements with the child’s teacher or the front office.

District officials blamed the rapid spread of the virus within the school primarily on lunchtime exposures, classes involving small groups during which social distancing was not properly maintained, and improper mask use. In addition to the 21 students who caught coronavirus at the school, the district reports 23 more contracted it off school grounds.

All of those quarantines, mainly caused by illnesses and exposure, resulted in more than a quarter of students at the school did not show up on Wednesday. The district did note that not all illnesses were COVID-19 related. Also, some parents told the district they did not feel safe sending their children to the school at this time.

Beyond the student sicknesses, six teachers were unable to come to school on Wednesday.

The decision to move to virtual instruction was made in conjunction with the Rock Co. Health Dept., the district explained. Officials expect to be back in class on Jan. 3, after the winter break ends.

During the virtual period, district officials urge parents to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if they do test positive for the virus, to let the district know.

