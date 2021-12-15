MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gray sedan involved in Tuesday’s crash that killed three people was heading down Cottage Grove Road at a high rate of speed when it crashed into an SUV near the Hwy.15/Stoughton Road interchange, investigators determined.

In an update posted early Wednesday morning, the Madison Police Department offered new details about the deadly wreck, which happened around 9:20 a.m. and shut down the road for the next several hours.

The sedan crashed headlong into the side of the black SUV. Both drivers, as well as the passenger in the SUV, were killed as a result of the collision, while a passenger from sedan was rushed to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on Dec. 12, 2021. (WMTV/Elizabeth Wadas)

The owner of Dairyland Family Restaurant said one of the couples in the collision had just ate breakfast there and, after they left, he recounted hearing what he described as a boom. “It feels... I don’t know how to describe the feeling; I was the last one to talk with them, “It feels...

I don’t know how to describe the feeling; I was the last one to talk with them,” Vasko Zyteja said in an interview with NBC15 News.

Cottage Grove road was closed for nearly five hours, until after 2 p.m., before officials had cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.