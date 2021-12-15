Rock Co. Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force to implement increased enforcement

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Rock County agencies are looking to prevent impaired driving and will increase enforcement in upcoming days.

According to the City of Beloit, during the additional enforcement, participating agencies will be on the lookout for driving under the influence, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints.

“By choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired, drivers are putting the lives of everyone around them at risk,” Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer said. “Our goal is to reduce the number of impaired drivers in Beloit and send the message that driving under the influence is never acceptable.”

Driving under the influence includes the use of alcohol, illegal drugs or prescription medication, the city said.

Officers will be deployed on the following dates:

Friday, December 31

Saturday, January 1

Friday, January 14

Saturday, January 22

All motorists can take the following steps to protect themselves and others:

Ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up. Watch your speed, be patient and alert.

If you plan to use any alcohol, drugs or prescription medication that will impair your driving, choose a sober designated driver.

If you’re feeling buzzed, you likely are over the 0.08 BAC limit and should not drive. Take public transit, a taxi, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.

The Wisconsin DOT offers a free Drive Sober mobile app that includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector and find-a-ride feature that uses a smartphone’s GPS to locate alternative transportation.

Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons with a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.