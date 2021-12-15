Advertisement

SIGNING DAY: 10 Wisconsinites commit to UW football program

(WEAU)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison football team welcomed ten Wisconsin natives who committed to the Badger football program on signing day Wednesday.

The football team spent signing day tweeting welcome messages to all of their incoming freshman.

Players from Wisconsin:

  • Joe Brunner, OL, Whitefish Bay, Wis., Whitefish Bay High School
  • Myles Burkett, QB, Franklin, Wis., Franklin High School
  • Barrett Nelson, OL, Stoughton, Wis., Stoughton High School
  • JT Seagreaves, TE, Monroe, Wis., Monroe High School
  • John Clifford, OL, Watertown, Wis., Watertown High School
  • Drew Evans, OL, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Fort Atkinson High School
  • Zach Gloudeman, RB, Spring Green, Wis., River Valley High School
  • Gavin Lahm, K, Kaukauna, Wis., Kaukauna High School
  • Cole Toennies, WR, Middleton, Wis., Middleton High School
  • Jackson Trudgeon, S, Fitchburg, Wis., Edgewood High School

Players from elsewhere:

  • Vinny Anthony, WR, Louisville, Ky., Male High School
  • Austin Brown, S, Johnston City, Ill., Johnston City High School
  • Austin Harnetiaux, OLB, Clyde Hill, Wash., Seattle Prep High School
  • Avyonne Jones, CB, Southlake, Texas, Carroll High School
  • A’Khoury Lyde, CB, Paterson, N.J., DePaul Catholic High School
  • Tommy McIntosh, WR, DeWitt, Mich., DeWitt High School
  • Tristan Monday, DE, Scottsdale, Ariz., Saguaro High School
  • Curt Neal, NT, Cornelius, N.C., William A. Hough High School
  • Aidan Vaughan, ILB, Wixom, Mich., Walled Lake Western High School
  • Cade Yacamelli, ATH, Trafford, Penn., Penn-Trafford High School

