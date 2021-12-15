SIGNING DAY: 10 Wisconsinites commit to UW football program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison football team welcomed ten Wisconsin natives who committed to the Badger football program on signing day Wednesday.

The football team spent signing day tweeting welcome messages to all of their incoming freshman.

Players from Wisconsin:

Joe Brunner, OL, Whitefish Bay, Wis., Whitefish Bay High School

Myles Burkett, QB, Franklin, Wis., Franklin High School

Barrett Nelson, OL, Stoughton, Wis., Stoughton High School

JT Seagreaves, TE, Monroe, Wis., Monroe High School

John Clifford, OL, Watertown, Wis., Watertown High School

Drew Evans, OL, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Fort Atkinson High School

Zach Gloudeman, RB, Spring Green, Wis., River Valley High School

Gavin Lahm, K, Kaukauna, Wis., Kaukauna High School

Cole Toennies, WR, Middleton, Wis., Middleton High School

Jackson Trudgeon, S, Fitchburg, Wis., Edgewood High School

Players from elsewhere:

Vinny Anthony, WR, Louisville, Ky., Male High School

Austin Brown, S, Johnston City, Ill., Johnston City High School

Austin Harnetiaux, OLB, Clyde Hill, Wash., Seattle Prep High School

Avyonne Jones, CB, Southlake, Texas, Carroll High School

A’Khoury Lyde, CB, Paterson, N.J., DePaul Catholic High School

Tommy McIntosh, WR, DeWitt, Mich., DeWitt High School

Tristan Monday, DE, Scottsdale, Ariz., Saguaro High School

Curt Neal, NT, Cornelius, N.C., William A. Hough High School

Aidan Vaughan, ILB, Wixom, Mich., Walled Lake Western High School

Cade Yacamelli, ATH, Trafford, Penn., Penn-Trafford High School

