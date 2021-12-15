Advertisement

Two children discharged from the hospital after Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of...
A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two more children who were injured during the Waukesha Christmas parade have been released from the hospital Tuesday, Children’s Wisconsin announced.

The two discharges mean that just one patient remains in the hospital’s care. Children’s Wisconsin noted this patient is listed as in fair condition.

Eighteen children were admitted originally at the Wauwatosa hospital after the parade tragedy. One child, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, was one of six people to die after the suspect allegedly drove his vehicle through the parade crowd. Sparks was the only child to pass away.

First lady Jill Biden is planning to meet with families of victims and others Wednesday who were at the parade.

The White House says Biden will begin her day by attending a Forbes 50 Over 50 and Know Your Value event in New York City.

She will then travel to Milwaukee to visit Children’s Wisconsin hospital and meet with frontline health care workers who cared for victims of the parade crash in Waukesha. Biden’s final stop will be in Waukesha to talk with families and first responders from the parade tragedy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

