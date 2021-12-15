Advertisement

UW winter commencement set for this weekend

(WSAW)
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s winter commencement ceremony is set to be held in-person on Sunday morning at the Kohl Center.

The winter 2021 commencement, which begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, will be in-person—a switch from last year’s ceremony, which could only be held virtually due to the pandemic. The ceremony will still be livestreamed on the university’s website as well as the UW–Madison Facebook page.

The event and the university will comply with all COVID-19 public health guidelines, including requiring all attendees to wear masks, according to a press release from UW–Madison.

The Kohl Center has a seating capacity of more than 17,000 and around 10,000 guests are expected to attend. Of the 1,823 doctoral, professional, master’s and bachelor’s students graduating this winter, about 1,240 have reported that they plan to come to the in-person ceremony.

Manu Raju, a UW–Madison alumnus and the chief congressional correspondent at CNN, is the keynote speaker.

The University also noted that the ceremony will be held regardless of weather Sunday, but added that it will provide extra crews to help plow nearby roads, sidewalks and parking lots in the event of snow.

