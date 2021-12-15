Advertisement

Woman, small child in car struck by gunfire, Beloit PD reports

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CITY OF BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is asking the public for help tracking down a suspect who shot at a car a woman and small child were riding in.

According to the police, the woman and child were in the area of Park Avenue and Bushnell Street around 7:22 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by gunfire. The department gave no indication that either of them were injured in the incident.

The suspect, who is believed to have been in a white Chevrolet Malibu, is described as a man wearing an orange and black coat with a mask on his face. The sedan was last seen traveling Westbound on Bushnell Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463.

