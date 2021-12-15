What to do ahead of severe winds and storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe weather is hitting Wisconsin Wednesday night in the form of rain, hail and extreme wind. Wind speeds will reach 20-30 mph Wednesday night and continue to speed up to 50-60 mph Thursday morning.

Ahead of the weather, experts at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety say there are a few things to remember ahead of the storms and inclement weather.

Lead research meteorologist Ian Giammanco says it is vital to clear your yard of anything that could blow away, from lawn chairs to Christmas decorations. Moving them inside and not just putting them against the house.

He also suggests keeping your phone volume up for weather alerts and using a weather radio to stay up to date on what is happening.

If you do have to travel, make sure to stay aware of your surroundings driving around neighborhoods or walking in metropolitan areas, keeping mindful of things blown by the wind.

The most important thing you can do is take alerts seriously.

“Don’t wait to see something, don’t get up and say, ‘I have to flip on the TV for 10 minutes and see what’s going on,’ if you have a warning, please take action,” said Giammanco.

