Wisconsin officials, health systems recognize one-year mark of COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials recognized the one-year mark Tuesday since the very first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the state.

UW Health Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert was the very first person in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Schubert says vaccines have allowed schools to return to in-person learning, families and friends have been able to come together and the medical community has learned more about vaccines. These are all things that give her hope.

“Being the first to receive the vaccine was so important for me because I could set an example for my daughter and the community – especially those who look like me – that the vaccine is safe and I am fine,” Schubert said.

Governor Tony Evers thanked agencies and partners from across the state in helping with this ongoing effort.

“Wisconsin has been a national leader of getting available shots in arms, and this work has been essential to keeping our kids, families, and communities healthy and safe so we can put this pandemic behind us,” Evers said. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the dedication of our vaccinators, partners, and Wisconsinites in every corner of our state.”

In the past year, more than 6.7 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents. More than 61% of the state has received at least their first shot, while 57.4% have completed their vaccine series. There have also been more than 1.2 million booster shots given out.

Evers also noted that nearly 3,000 health care providers registered as vaccinators and more than 2,500 continue to actively administer vaccines.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake encouraged Wisconsinites to feel proud of how far they have come, but know that the job isn’t finished yet.

“It is important that we continue to share information with everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, especially as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise,” Timberlake said. “We also need everyone 16 and older who is 6 months past their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, or 2 months past their Johnson and Johnson shot, to get a booster dose. Vaccine booster doses provide additional protection from COVID-19 as we head into the holiday season.”

Dr. Jeff Pothof at UW Health noted that as new variants of concern are identified, current vaccines continue to show effectiveness against the Delta variant and appear to provide some protection against the new Omicron variant.

“These vaccines, even in the age of the delta variant, are very good at doing what any vaccine is designed to do, and that’s to prevent severe disease and death,” Pothof said. “But the icing on the cake is they also have the ability to prevent you from getting sick in the first place.”

SSM Health notes that they received the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Dec. 15, 2020, and began administering first doses on the same day.

ICU nurse Holly Teeter was the recipient of that very first shot, while Employee Health Nurse Amanda Lewis administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lewis told SSM Health later that this would be a story she tells her grandchildren and noted the historical significance of giving the health system’s very first dose.

SSM Health has administered more than 325,000 doses in the past year at its clinics, hospitals and mobile vaccine events. SSM Health has now also partnered with area school districts to bring COVID-19 vaccines directly to students and their families.

