Back to December - Dodging a few snow showers Friday night

Temperatures return to December averages; A new storm system will bring snow showers into parts of southern Wisconsin early in the weekend.
A few snow showers are possible late Friday night into early Saturday. Light accumulations are possible across SE Wisconsin.
A few snow showers are possible late Friday night into early Saturday. Light accumulations are possible across SE Wisconsin.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Back to December we go! Temperatures and wind speeds (thankfully) are coming down tonight. A clear sky allows lows to drop into the lower 20s. A breezy Westerly wind will remain, but it’ll be nothing like yesterday!

Sunshine kicks off the weekend forecast with highs reaching the freezing mark in Madison. Highs in the upper 20s are expected farther North. The next storm system brings more cloud cover into southern Wisconsin late Friday. Winds stay out of the NW. With some increasing moisture, a few light snow showers are possible. The best chance for snow occurs across SE Wisconsin and into the Chicagoland area. Totals SE of Madison could approach half an inch. Elsewhere - we’re looking at a dusting.

Snow moves out by lunchtime Saturday. Clouds will be around with highs topping out in the lower 30s again. Sunshine returns for Sunday and the start of next week.

We’ll feel a spike in highs on Monday - climbing close to 40° in some spots. However, a cold front moves by Monday into Tuesday. Precipitation chances aren’t expected through much of next week as highs settle into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

