Beloit PD asks public to avoid area of Copeland and Prairie avenues due to an investigation
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The public is asked to stay away from the area of Copeland and Prairie avenues for the next few hours, according to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department.
The Department made the post around 9:30 p.m. adding there is an ‘ongoing investigation.’
It is not clear what police are investigating.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.