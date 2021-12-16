Advertisement

Beloit PD asks public to avoid area of Copeland and Prairie avenues due to an investigation

(BELOIT PD)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The public is asked to stay away from the area of Copeland and Prairie avenues for the next few hours, according to a Facebook post from the Beloit Police Department.

The Department made the post around 9:30 p.m. adding there is an ‘ongoing investigation.’

It is not clear what police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

