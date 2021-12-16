Clinton community gathering donations for Mayfield tornado survivors

CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a small southern Wisconsin town are giving everything they can to support those impacted by the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky.

Tim Pogorelski owns Boxcars Pub & Club in Clinton. He heard about the death and destruction in Mayfield, KY and immediately thought of Janeka Copeland, who grew up in Clinton.

Janeka now lives in Mayfield with her husband, Brad, and their two kids. Fortunately, Janeka and her family are safe, and their home was not hit, but her community is coping with the unthinkable.

Knowing he wanted to help, Tim and Janeka’s sister, Raquel Nortier, started organizing a donation drive in Clinton for storm survivors.

“Started out we were going to fill a 6x12 foot trailer and realized that wasn’t going to be big enough and next thing you know we have a 53-foot trailer parked across the street and we’re filling it up,” said Pogorelski.

Pogorelski contacted a trucking company in Delevan on Monday, which donated the 53-foot trailer and two drivers to take a load to Mayfield. He put out a call for donations and members of the Clinton and surrounding communities have answered tenfold.

From canned goods, to pet food, toiletries, blankets and even holiday presents for kids, Pogorelski is proud of how generous his community has been.

“Think about some little kid going jeez where’s Santa going to come you know our house is gone or is he even going to come this year? You know so anything we can do to help brighten their spirits,” said Pogorelski

The volunteers are hoping to take the first load out to Mayfield as soon as Friday or Saturday this week, but Pogorelski will continue collecting and donations for several weeks, as they are hoping to take multiple trips to Mayfield.

“We’ll keep taking stuff down there, because this isn’t going to end next week or the week after. It’s going to be months and months,” explained Pogorelski.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

BOXCARS Pub & Grub (Clinton) 10am-10pm

Clinton Kitchen (Clinton) 8am-2pm

Emmanuel Reformed Church (Clinton) 10am-4pm

Finnegan’s RV Center (South Beloit) 7am-5pm

Individuals can also make monetary donations which will be used to purchase items for donation. In a Thursday Facebook post, organizers updated the most recent needs.

Updated Needs List:

Work and winter gloves

Batteries

Totes with lids or suitcases for collecting personal belongings

Diapers & Pull ups in larger sizes 5 and above.

Baby formula

Manual can openers

Toys, games, books, art supplies for children 0 to 18

Winter Clothes - currently short on plus sizes and big and tall (including socks/underwear, new only, please, no used)

Toiletries - dry shampoo, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, hair brushes, combs, pony tail holders

Feminine Products

Bath towels and wash rags

Laundry Supplies

Cleaning Supplies

Trash bags of all sizes

Propane heaters

Space heaters

Kerosene heaters

New pillows, sheets and pillow cases

Flashlights, candles, matches

Juices, soda, coffee, tea

Toilet paper, paper towel and napkins

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.