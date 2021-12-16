Crash shuts down southbound US 151 lanes near Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All southbound lanes of US 151 at County Road C near Sun Prairie are closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports.

According to a WisDOT alert, traffic is getting by in the median of the roadway.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is responding and asked residents to avoid US 151 southbound between Main Street and Grand Avenue.

The agency estimates the scene will take two hours to clear.

