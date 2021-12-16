Advertisement

Crash shuts down southbound US 151 lanes near Sun Prairie

A crash near Sun Prairie has shut down a portion of the southbound lanes on US 151.
A crash near Sun Prairie has shut down a portion of the southbound lanes on US 151.(WisDOT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All southbound lanes of US 151 at County Road C near Sun Prairie are closed Thursday afternoon due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports.

According to a WisDOT alert, traffic is getting by in the median of the roadway.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is responding and asked residents to avoid US 151 southbound between Main Street and Grand Avenue.

The agency estimates the scene will take two hours to clear.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
Verona girls basketball scores nearly triple-digit win, 106-11
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash near the Hwy. 51 and Cottage Grove Rd. interchange, on...
Madison business owner served couple their final meal before crash on Cottage Grove Road
3 dead in Madison crash on Cottage Grove Road
MPD: Driver going at high rate of speed before t-bone wreck that killed three on Madison’s near east side
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health temporarily shuts down Baraboo urgent care center

Latest News

Seniors take advantage of the warm temperatures on Dec. 16, 2021, to get in a softball practice.
Senior softball players sneak in December practice
Flags ordered to fly at half-staff to honor Milwaukee Fire Dept. battalion chief
Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 case burden borders on critically high levels