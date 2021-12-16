Crashes at crossing cause train derailment in Marinette County, killing 1

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a “major crash” and train derailment on Highway 64 east of Highway 141 in Town of Pound. Officials said drivers should stay off the roads due to the dense fog.

Coleman schools held students at the end of their day because the sheriff said the roads aren’t safe for buses with the weather and the added traffic from the detour.

The crash scene is between Highway 141 and County Road CP near the train tracks and Patz Pallet.

Sheriff Jerry Sauve says at 11 A.M., there was a chain reaction of crashes at the railroad crossing involving two dump trucks, an empty logging truck, a box truck and other vehicles. Two of the trucks were pushed into the train, knocking it off the rails and killing the driver of the box truck. The victim has not been identified. The driver of a dump truck and another vehicle were injured and taken to a hospital in Marinette. The sheriff didn’t know their conditions.

The sheriff says a tanker truck loaded with fuel was able to avoid the crashes, coming to a stop close to the railroad tracks. He added there were no hazardous materials on the train and some of the train cars were empty.

Sauve said the crash was “very clearly weather-related.” Visibility was estimated between 50 and 100 feet.

Sauve says Highway 64 is “completely closed” in the area. Highway 141 is closed from the on ramp in Coleman, and Highway B to the Highway 64 ramp.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Sauve repeatedly called this a “very dangerous” crash scene for first responders. He said, “I could smell brakes, I could hear tires” as vehicles on the highway stopped as they came upon the emergency vehicles. Sauve said he feared for the safety of the emergency workers responding to the scene.

“Please, please slow down,” he urged. “Please, please be careful.”

The railroad, Escanaba & Lake Superior, is sending a derailment crew from Chicago and it’s possible clean-up will stretch into Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Coleman schools are allowing parents to pick up children at schools, but Sauve surmised the school district will need to make some adjustments Thursday morning.

A long-term detour has been established:

US 141 Detour

Southbound US 141 traffic will be directed off US 141 in Pound to westbound WIS 64, then take southbound Business US 141 to rejoin southbound US 141.

Northbound US 141 traffic will be directed onto Business US 141 in Coleman and take Business 141 northbound to WIS 64 eastbound to rejoin northbound US 141.

Crews respond to a major crash in the Town of Pound. Dec. 15, 2021. (Jim and Karla Rosenberg)

Scene of train derailment in Marinette County (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Scene of train derailment in Marinette County (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Scene of train derailment in Marinette County (Wisconsin Department of Transportation)

Much of our viewing area is under a DENSE FOG ADVISORY.

“Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve is urging everyone to not drive in Marinette County at this time. We are dealing with heavy fog with visibility under 100 feet across most all our area. we are also dealing with multiple major crashes,” reads a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “If you must drive you need to take it slow, real slow. Fog gets more dense without notice and visibility can drop to less than 100 feet quickly. Please put your headlights on, automatic headlight may not turn on in this so manually turn them on so you are more visible to others. If at all possible please stay off the roads until weather conditions improve.”

ALERT MARINETTE COUNTY - US 141 CLOSED between Pound and Coleman due to train derailment. A long-term detour is set up that follows WIS 64 and Business 141. Time frame for highway reopening unknown at his time. pic.twitter.com/MT97Z4m7eS — WisDOT Northeast Region (@WisDOTnortheast) December 15, 2021

My parents sent these terrible pics from Hwy 141 north of Oconto at a train crossing in the fog.



They tell me that they managed to narrowly avoid it but at least two cars smashed into the train from the other direction. pic.twitter.com/Q6UkxiLFj7 — Katie Rosenberg ✌ (@katierosenberg) December 15, 2021

12 PM - dense fog continues to be an issue across the region as warm air overrides the snowpack. Things will improve this evening as STRONG wind starts to develop. #wiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/hxRB1qzpOf — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) December 15, 2021

