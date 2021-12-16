Districts warn of TikTok challenge promoting school violence Friday

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two area school districts are warning about a social media challenge that promotes violence at schools across the country on Friday, Dec. 17.

Both Oregon School District and Sun Prairie Area School District sent messages to families letting them know about the viral posts. Both school district explicitly and prominently stated they have not received any direct threats at this time.

However, both of them also assured parents they have been working with local law enforcement agencies and there may be an increased officer presence at schools within the districts.

In sections of the letters that nearly echoed each other exactly, OSD Superintendent Dr. Leslie Bergstrom and the joint message issued by SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron and Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes explained that this perceived threat offers a good example of why people should not create or share posts about school safety threats.

“Posts about school safety threats, even if they are not credible threats, cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff,” Bergstrom wrote, using phrasing mirrored by SPASD. “We ask our families to monitor their student’s social media activity and speak with them about appropriate behavior online.”

In a sentiment almost certainly shared by school administrators across the U.S., the district administrators urged families to report any concerns they have about threats against schools (Oregon and Sun Prairie’s contact information is listed below).

“All credible threats will be investigated by the district and police department and may lead to criminal charges and/or expulsion,” Saron and Steffes warned.

NOTE: Following the publication of this article, NBC15 News has learned of more schools sending similar messages to their students.

