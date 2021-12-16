DOJ: Person shot by a Beloit PD sergeant after allegedly reaching for sergeant’s gun

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice is investigating after they say an sergeant with the Beloit Police Department shot someone Wednesday night.

The DOJ says around 7:44 p.m. the sergeant went to the scene of a crash in the area of Prairie Ave. and Copeland Ave. in Beloit. The sergeant was investigating the scene when the DOJ says, a person on foot attacked the sergeant and attempted to steal the their gun.

That’s when the sergeant shot the person, according to the DOJ. The agency adds that person was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

No law enforcement was hurt.

According to the DOJ, the sergeant who fired their gun is now on administrative assignment, per department policy.

There is no danger to the public.

The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with help from Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. . When the investigation is over, the reports will be turned into the Rock County District Attorney.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.