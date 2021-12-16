Advertisement

Evers’ maps would keep, but reduce Republican majorities

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec. 8, 2021.(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has submitted maps to the Wisconsin Supreme Court that would not be as favorable to Republicans as the one approved by the Legislature, but would still maintain their majorities in the state Senate and Assembly.

Evers said Wednesday he was bound by the court’s ruling earlier this month that it would only consider maps that make as few changes as possible to the current maps put in place by the GOP-controlled Legislature a decade ago.

Evers and Democrats objected to the “least change” approach adopted by the conservative controlled Supreme Court.

