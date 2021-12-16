Advertisement

Final Madison Night Market of the year to take place Thursday

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The last of five scheduled Madison Night Markets is set to take place this Thursday evening!

According to Downtown Madison, the 5th Annual Madison Night Market celebrates Madison’s unique creative culture. Handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, prepackaged foods and fresh produce will be showcased at the event.

The final market of the year will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and feature more than 50 downtown businesses, 30 creative outdoor vendors, local music and photo opportunities.

The community is encouraged to bundle up, bring the family, enjoy dinner, see the lights and show love for shopping local in Madison, Downtown Madison said.

Music includes:

  • Eric De Los Santos, 4-8pm
  • Marvelous Michelle from 42nd Artist, 5-6pm
  • Carisa, 6-8pm
  • Andrew Montoya, 6-8pm
  • 7 - 8pm Wisconsin Dickens Carolers in Lisa Link Peace Park

Photo stations include:

  • 4 - 8pm - Giant Balloon Ornament at the Top of State
  • 4 - 6pm - Buddy hosts the Local Mascot Party in the N Frances St Plaza
  • 5 - 7pm - Join the Snow Sisters for a Princess Party in Lisa Link Peace Park
  • 6 - 8pm - Don’t let the Party Pooper end the celebration too soon; come take photos at the Top of State with this grumpy guy.

