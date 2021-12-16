Advertisement

Fire, utility crews respond to downed power lines

Several customers were without power overnight.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong winds across the area brought down trees and branches. In Dane County, there were thousands of people without power overnight.

A Madison Gas and Electric spokesperson said utility crews started to respond to the first reports of outages around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Additional workers were called in throughout the night to bring the lights back on in affected service areas.

MG&E asks customers to report power outages or downed lines by calling 608-252-7111.

The Monona Fire Chief says about a dozen firefighters responded to several different calls alongside MG&E utility crews. Chief Jeremy McMullen says the goal is to ensure workers stay safe.

This is a charred tree branch in Monona. You can see where the power line cuts into the branch. Both the fire department and utility crews were out overnight responding to reports like this.

Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy crews are also working to asses the damage brought on by severe weather.

According to a media release, the utility dispatched crews as soon as the company felt it was safe to do so and power was restored to about half of the impacted customers by 7:30 a.m. Thursday. As of 9:15 a.m., crews were still working to restore electricity to more than 26,000 customers, with scores of outages reported across its Wisconsin and Iowa territories.

Officials urged people exercise caution and avoid downed powerlines. They also asked that customers give their crews space to access damaged areas and make repairs.

To report an outage to Alliant Energy, click HERE.

POWER OUTAGES: MG&E crews are actively working to restore power in Monona after high winds swept through the area...

